Dindigul (TN), Jan 10 (PTI) A team of archaeologists have found remnants of a Shiva temple site believed to have been built in the 13th century AD at Padiyur in this district.

According to archaeologist A Narayanamoorthy, who led a team of research students of a local college, they first found stone inscriptions of the temple.

He said the rock inscription "Ezhuthu Parai" got damaged due to time.

The inscription mentioned about lands donated to the temple during the Pandiya dynasty period for performing pooja.

It also mentioned about exemption of tax to the temple land, he said adding idols of Shanmuga, Bhairavar and Nandhi and 'Avudai' (pedestal for Shiva Linga) were found. PTI Corr SSN VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.