Collector Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Reacting to allegations of Andhra Pradesh offering assistance to tribals in Odisha, the Odisha government today sought a report from the district collector of Koraput and called a meeting to review the situation.

"I have sought a report from the district magistrate- cum-Collector of Koraput district on the allegations. I have also called a meeting of senior officials over the matter," revenue and disaster management minister Maheswar Mohanty told reporters here.

Mohanty said the state government has been keeping a watch on the situation where Andhra Pradesh government allegedly lured the resident of Kutia gram panchayats under Pottangi block in Koraput district yesterday.

The Andhra Pradesh officials allegedly distributed assistance to the villagers under the Janmabhoomi scheme launched by the Chandra Babu Naidu's government.

Koraput Collector Anupam Saha said that he had sent sub-collector Krutibas Rout to the spot after being informed about the incident who held discussion with the Andhra officials.

The blankets, solar lights and Rs 1,000 as pension were distributed among the villagers under the Janambhoomi scheme of Andhra Pradesh, which is observed in Andhra from January 2 to 11 every year.

As a cluster of around 21 villages of Kotia gram panchayat are located on Andhra-Odisha border, the neigbouring state has been trying to take those villages into their province, sources said.

Since both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are demanding Kutia gram panchayat under their jurisdiction, a case has been filed in the Supreme Court to resolve the matter, revenue department sources said. PTI AAM JM .

