New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Anushka Sharma's first film, post her marriage to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, "Pari" will release on Holi, March 2.

The film, which is Anushka's third production under her banner Clean Slate Films, is directed by debutante Prosit Roy.

It also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The makers also released a motion poster of the film while not revealing much about the plot.

Anushka has previously produced "NH 10" and "Phillauri".

Both the films featured her in the lead role.

"Pari" also has KriArj Entertainment as one of the producers.

In the first look released on June 13 last year, the actor, who played a friendly ghost in "Phillauri", gave some serious haunting vibes. PTI RB SHD RB .

