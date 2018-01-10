Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Ariana Greenblatt has joined the cast of Disney's live action film "The One and Only Ivan".

The "Stuck in the Middle" star joins Brooklynn Prince and Angelina Jolie, who is also producing the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is an adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning book written by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Patricia Castelao.

Published in 2011, the book centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives in a cage in a shopping mall along with an elephant named Stella and a stray dog called Bob.

Greenblatt will play one of the human leads while Jolie will voice Stella.

Thea Sharrock is attached to direct the film from a script penned by Mike White.

The movie is being said to be a live-action hybrid, which will be co-produced by Allison Shearmur. PTI RB RB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.