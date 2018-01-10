Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Indian Army soldiers rescued four persons after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 25-metre gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region, officials said today.

"In a swift and timely humanitarian act, the troops of Ladakh Scouts evacuated four occupants of an ill-fated car, which met with an accident at Gupuk (Leh) yesterday while it was on its way from Nimu to Leh," an army spokesman said today.

The car apparently failed to negotiate a sharp turn, skidded off the highway and toppled down a steep slope, the spokesman said.

Four soldiers of Ladakh Scouts Regiment, who were in the vicinity, ran to the accident site, rescued the victims, and rushed them to SNM hospital in Leh assisted by a few local residents, he said. PTI MIJ CHT .

