Ghaziabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar was today arrested at the Loni border here when he was on his way to join farmers protesting in Mandola village here, police said.

He was taken to the Avas Vikas Parishad guest house in Vasundhra colony of Trans Hindon area, in Sahibabad, and later released on a personal bond, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.

Babbar was arrested at the entry point on Delhi-Loni border, Singh said, adding that as police prohibited him from entering, he staged a sit-in on the road, and was detained for violation of Section 144 of CrPC.

Speaking to media, Babbar later said the district administration was torturing farmers on the instructions of the BJP government in the state.

Babbar accused the police of beating up the agitators as they protested for land allotted to them on lease by the state government in 2013. PTI CORR IJT .

