Puducherry, Jan 10 (PTI) A nine-year-old Irish boy, who visited Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's office along with his parents today, was in for a surprise when she offered him her chair to sit for a while.

Hailing from Dublin, they visited the Raj Nivas and had a meeting with the former IPS officer.

Much to his surprise and his parents, Bedi let the boy sit in her chair and also asked him to write on a pad on her table.

"Let him write anything he feels," she said.

Bedi, who posted the video of the meeting through her twitter handle, told the parents that on earlier occasions a few children were allowed to occupy her chair.

"We do it with many children giving them a life long memory," she tweeted.

The boy's name could not be known immediately.

Bedi presented a gift to the boy and cheered him when he occupied the chair.PTI COR BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.