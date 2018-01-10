Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The West Bengal government will hold a Youth Summit next year to commemorate the 125th year of Swami Vivekananada's speech at Parliament of World's Religions in Chicago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

It will hold a 'Subhas Utsav' on the occasion of the birthday of nationalist leader Subhas Chandra Bose later this month, she said addressing the 'Vivek Chetna Utsab' today to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda which falls on January 12.

"We don't want anyone's mercy for showing respect to luminaries like Swamiji, Netaji, Rabindranth Tagore or Kazi Nazrul Islam ... Unlike some people we don't practice tall talking. We believe in work," she said.

Over one lakh youth will take the oath for character building in Swamiji's name and participate in cultural activities at the summit, she said.

The state government will also form school committee aimed at character building of students in different institutions. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee would be the chairman of the school committee, she said.

The CM said land and money have been given for building the 'Swami Vivekananda Centre of Excellence' at Rajarhat.

Banerjee said as part of 'Vivek Chetana Utsab' functions will be organised on January 10-12 in 341 blocks and 118 municipalities in the state to inspire the younger generation to follow the teachings of Vivekananda.

There will be competitions for character building and fostering communal harmony, she said.

The state would organise 'Subhas Utsab' from January 23-24 in different blocks, she said.

Banerjee said her government has restored the Roy Villa in Darjeeling Hills where Sister Nivedita had died.

PTI SUS KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.