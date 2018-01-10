vice president Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP has become synonymous with the nation's development and the youth, in particular, has accepted and adopted its ideology in their heart, the party's national Vice-President Avinash Rai Khanna said here today.

He chaired a meeting with the top brass of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, including its president and MLA Sat Sharma, state general secretary Ashok Kaul, and was briefed about the issues related to panchayat and urban local bodies polls and the organisational set up of the party's state unit.

Khanna claimed, "For the very first time, the people are looking towards the democratically-elected government at the Centre with sky-high hopes for taking the nation to its pristine glory." It is highly imperative that the BJP remains at the helm of affairs at all levels for equitable developments of all the sects and faiths, he said.

"The BJP has become synonymous with the development of the nation and particularly the youth has accepted and adopted its ideology in their heart," Khanna said.

Consistent good performance of the BJP in every elections across the country is a testament to the party's good governance, he said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's National President Amit Shah for it.

During the meeting, Kaul spoke on the organisational matters of the J-K BJP and claimed that the party's performance in the Kashmir region was satisfactory and it scaled new heights in Jammu and Ladakh regions. PTI AB NSD .

