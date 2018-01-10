New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) German auto component major Bosch Group's starter motor and generator division has been christened as SEG Automotive with immediate effect, a release issued today said.

Last week, Bosch Group announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group.

As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.

"The name is new, but SEG Automotive is committed to continuity, especially in terms of location strategy and our employees. Their many years of experience in the company, competence and commitment contribute significantly to our success," SEG Automotive India MD Anil Kumar M R said.

In future, the company's locations in India will play an even more important role in the worldwide SEG Automotive business, and continue to be an attractive employer in India, he added. PTI MSS ANU .

