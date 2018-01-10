rally Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Sharmeen Mushtaq Nizami, a 40- year-old doctor and a mother of two, is set to become a first female from Kashmir to compete in Â‘Frozen Rush 2Â’, countryÂ’s only snow auto-cross.

The two-day rally, beginning here on January 20, would be held in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Sharmeen is excited to finally see her dream come true.

"I am finally going to race. It is going to be a long time dream coming true and the feeling still needs to sink in.

I have been driving since past 20 years, just getting behind the wheel gives me thrills and racing for the first time ever is much more exciting,Â” she said.

Sharmeen said when Â‘Kashmir Off RoadÂ’ Â– valleyÂ’s only off-road adventure and motor-sport outfit - introduced motor- sporting activities in the region, she was eager to compete.

"Deep down I felt, yes, this is what I have been wanting to do. I have been following their activities closely since many of my relatives are already a part of their club. So now, here I am, excited and have already registered myself for the upcoming Frozen Rush 2 in Gulmarg,Â” she said.

She said she wants to be an inspiration for the women of Kashmir who want to make a difference and break the barriers.

"If you have it in you and you are provided with a well- structured platform to show your skills, then you must give it a try at least. I want to come up as an inspiration to many other aspiring women of Kashmir who want to make a difference and break the barriers, continue to push boundaries to live their dream.

"Perhaps in the future we will have a team of Kashmiri female racers too,Â” Sharmeen said. PTI SSB MIJ AT AT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.