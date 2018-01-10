Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today flagged off free bus services for women employees of the state secretariat, 'Janata Bhawan', and announced to open two creches for their children there.

Providing busses to the women employees was one of the Budget promises and it help them come to work without difficulty, thereby contributing to the overall development of work culture, he said.

"Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off six number of ASTC (Assam State Transport Corporation) buses for women employees of Janata Bhawan under Sustainable Development Goal programme at the premises of Janata Bhawan," an official release said.

Sonowal also announced that two creches for women employees would be opened in Janata Bhawan complex in near future.

One would be for children in the age group between 6 months and 3 years, and the other would be for kids from 3 years to 6 years, he said. PTI TR NN .

