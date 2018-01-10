Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today accused the ruling BJP of reneging on promises made to people and exuded confidence that electors will defeat it in the January 29 bypolls, which would mark the saffron party's "downswing".

Addressing a rally after Congress candidate Raghu Sharma filed nomination for the bypoll to Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, he claimed Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has realised that the people have lost faith in the BJP and hence trying every possible trick to "hoodwink" the voters for retaining power.

Apart from Ajmer, bye-elections will also be held in Alwar Lok Sabha constituency and Mandalgarh Assembly segment the same day. The bypolls are being held due to deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) last year.

"People of the state have made up their mind to oust the BJP with the bypolls marking the beginning of its fall. The bypoll results not bring any change in governments at the state and Centre, but will send a message across the country that the BJP's downswing has begun," Pilot told the gathering.

Hailing "huge support" of people, he charged the BJP with blocking development of Ajmer constituency over the last four years of its rule in the state.

Launching a frontal attack on the ruling BJP, the state Congress chief alleged that the Raje government opened the Ajmer airport "in a hurry eyeing the by-elections".

"The BJP government has only been claiming credit for the works carried out by the earlier Congress-led governments," he claimed.

The former Union minister further alleged that the saffron party "did not respect" the historic mandate people gave to it and the electors are finding themselves cheated as BJP governments started taking "anti-people" decisions after showing dreams of "achhe din" (good days).

"Forget undertaking developmental activities, the BJP has wrapped up schemes launched by the Congress regime, proving it is not bothered about the state's development," Pilot said.

Hitting out at BJP leaders for allegedly not showing up in the constituency after the saffron party came to power in the state four years ago, the Congress leader accused Raje of doling out sops to "hoodwink people and win election".

"The BJP will use all possible tricks to win the bypoll," he said.

Pilot targeted the BJP also on issues of loan waiver to farmers, alleged increasing crime rate, atrocities on women and Dalits, unemployment among other things.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee general secretaries Avinash Pandey and C P Joshi were among the leaders who addressed the rally.

Former Union minister Sanwarlal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba is in the race for the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket. PTI ENM NSD .

