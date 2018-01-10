New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Cardamom prices drifted 0.89 per cent lower to Rs 1,096 per kg in futures trade today as traders trimmed holdings amid easing demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in February declined Rs 9.90, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 1,096 per kg in a business turnover of 444 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to tepid demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position weighed on prices. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ .

