Bogota, Jan 10 (AP) The government's ceasefire with Colombia's last remaining rebel group has expired before peace negotiators could reach an accord, though both sides say they are committed to an extension.

Representatives from Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army are meeting today in Ecuador and are expected to discuss the terms of a new ceasefire.

Both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire in September.

It was considered an important milestone in efforts to end a half-century of political violence in the South American nation.

The group's guerrillas have been accused of violating the cease-fire in two incidents that left more than a dozen people dead. The rebels also accused the government of failing to live up to its end of the accord. (AP) KIS .

