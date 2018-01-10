Raipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A woman naxal was today gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the forest of insurgency-hit Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The skirmish occurred in Kedwal-Tumalpad forests which fall in south Sukma when joint teams of troopers were conducting an anti-Maoist operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

Several composite squads of the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit- Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had launched the operation in the southern forests of Sukma which is considered as a core area of Maoists' military battalion no.1.

When a team, comprising STF and DRG personnel, was cordoning off jungles near Kedwal-Tumalpad, it came under heavy firing from a group of rebels, leading to a gunfight, he said.

"After the encounter ended, security forces searched the area and recovered the body of a woman naxal clad in uniform," Meena said.

Troopers also recovered some weapons and explosives from a Maoist dump in the area.

The identity of the killed ultra was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway in the region. PTI TKP NSK .

