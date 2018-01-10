Beijing, Jan 10 (AP) Chinese officials say an explosion has rocked a stricken oil tanker off the coast of Shanghai, forcing maritime authorities to suspend firefighting and rescue efforts.

China's ministry of transport said rescue vessels withdrew to a safe distance after the explosion Wednesday on the Sanchi's bow, the latest setback in the multinational effort to extinguish the burning wreck.

The Sanchi was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of ultra-light oil when it collided Saturday evening with a freighter 257 kilometers off the coast and caught fire.

Intense flames, bad weather and poor visibility have hampered rescue efforts.

Rescuers on Tuesday found a body believed to be a sailor from the Iranian-operated tanker, while a search continued for 31 other missing crew members.(AP) AMS .

