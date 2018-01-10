Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has said music shows on TV can never take away the charm of live concerts.

People should listen to all kinds of music Â— be it rock, pop or ghazals, the legendary musician asserted.

"Despite multiple music shows on TV, one still comes across a packed auditorium at a classical concert. This is a healthy signÂ… People should make it a point to listen to different genres," the legendary musician told PTI yesterday on the sidelines of 'Behala Classical Festival' here.

For any kind of music, the base remains the seven notes (saat sur). These notes can connect people across the world, he said.

Asked if he has witnessed any change in the audience profile at his concerts over the past few decades, he said, "Yes, there has been (a change in profile) and it is a very natural phenomenon." Recalling his first performance in the city in 1959 at the prestigious Dover Lane Music Conference, the eminent sarod artiste said, "Those who love classical music always attend such concerts, 50 years back and now." Khan, who received the lifetime award 'Sarvottam Samman' at the Behala Classical festival, said he was happy to learn that this year, the fest has been dedicated to Pandit Ravi Shankar.

He also expressed regret for not being able to take part in this year's the Dover Lane Music Conference.

"I regret I will not be able to attend the Dover Lane Music Conference this year, later this month, as I will be away in America during that time," he said. PTI SUS RMS .

