Karaikal, Jan 10 (PTI) A state-of-the-art patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard has been commissioned at Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The patrol vessel 'Charlie-435' equipped with modern navigation and communication systems was commissioned by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at a function held at the Karaikal Port last night.

The Coast Guard station at Karaikal has four vessels prior to the commissioning of 'Charlie-435'.

The vessel would strengthen coastal security between Chennai and Kanyakumari in the Eastern Coastal region, the Chief Minister said.

He further said the patrol vessel would be of great help in rescuing fishermen who go adrift in the sea due to bad weather.

Narayansamy also said the Puducherry Government has appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to arrange for tripartite talks among Indian fishermen and the governments of India and Sri Lanka to find a permanent solution to the problem of frequent arrests of Indian fishermen by the Lankan Navy.

Top Coast Guard officials including Commander and Inspector General (Eastern Region) Rajan Bargotra and Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan participated.

