Lucknow, Jan 10 (PTI) Dense fog and cold wave conditions continued to hit normal life in parts of Uttar Pradesh today.

The local MeT office here said dense to very dense fog occurred at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and in isolated places in the western part of the state.

Cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed at a few places in eastern and western parts of the state, and day temperatures fell appreciably in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Moradabad divisions, it said.

The day temperature were markedly below normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions, just below normal in Kanpur and Varanasi divisions, and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, the MeT office said.

Night temperatures were also markedly below normal in Moradabad, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow divisions and below normal in Kanpur, Bareilly and Meerut divisions, it added.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office forecast said shallow to moderate fog was very likely to occur at isolated places and the weather would remain dry. PTI SAB IJT .

