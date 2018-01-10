New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A group of governors today called on President Ram Nath Kovind here and submitted its report on the role of governors as agents of change in the society, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The committee comprises the governors of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Tamil Nadu (Banwarilal Purohit), Uttar Pradesh (Ram Naik), Tripura (Tathagata Roy) and Himachal Pradesh (Acharya Devvrat).

The Himachal Pradesh governor was not present at the meeting that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The statement said the Committee of Governors was constituted during the 48th conference of governors in October last year.

It submitted its report "Rajyapal Â–Vikas Ke Rajdoot: Catalytic Role of Governors as Agents for Change in Society", it said.

The statement said the committee was formed to examine the role of governors in taking forward the development process.

In the report, the committee describes an action-outcome framework that can be adopted by Raj Bhavans in discharging their role as change agents and lists out potential priorities, it said.

"The report emphasizes identifying priority areas along with activities that can help realise the objectives of 'Sarv Shrest Bharat'. It suggests Governors play a mentoring role in overall implementation of developmental schemes in their states," the statement said. PTI ABS TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.