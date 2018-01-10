Palakkad (Ker), Jan 10 (PTI) Congress MLA V T Balram, who is in the eye of a storm for some unsavoury remarks against communist icon late A K Gopalan, was today attacked with rotten eggs allegedly by CPI-M workers near here, police said.

Workers of the ruling CPI-M and Opposition Congress clashed and pelted each other with stones when the MLA from Thrithala assembly constituency in Palakkad district came for the inauguration of a private institution at Chalisseri.

The MLA's vehicle also got damaged in the stone-pelting.

Police had to cane-charge to disperse the workers.

Balram, in a Facebook post on January 5, had made some objectionable remarks about the love affair and marriage of Gopalan with his wife Susheela, who was much younger to him.

A many time Lok Sabha MP, Gopalan, called AKG by his admirers, was popularly known as "crusader of the downtrodden." Condemning the attack on Balram, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress has made it clear that his remark on AKG was not the party's opinion, but attempt to block someone's freedom to travel and speak "is fascism".

The remark had triggered widespread criticism cutting across party lines and the CPI-M leadership had demanded an apology from the 39-year-old two time MLA.

Meanwhile, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said he had received a complaint about Balram's remark.

"I have sought the member's opinion on the matter," he said.

Balram in a Facebook post later said he was not "willing to surrender to the threat of the CPI-M and Gopalasena". PTI JRK BN DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.