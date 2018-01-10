Raipur, Jan 10 (PTI) The Opposition Congress today urged the Chhattisgarh Governor not to give assent to the Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, saying it is against the interests of tribals.

A delegation of Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel met Governor Balram Das Tandon and handed him a memorandum.

The memorandum alleged that the Bill, passed during last month's Assembly session, violates several Constitutional provisions.

The state government is trying to do away with restrictions on purchase of tribal lands in the scheduled areas through this amendment bill, it said.

The bill has drawn criticism from the Congress and Sarva Adivasi Samaj leaders, and also from some BJP leaders.

