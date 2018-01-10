SC asks JAL to submit details of its ongoing housing projects New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court today directed realtor Jaiprakash Associate Limited (JAL), holding firm of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), to provide details of its housing projects in the country, saying the homebuyers should either get their houses or their money back.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking its nod to initiate insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against JAL and said it would be dealt with at a later stage.

"Lower middle class homebuyers of JAL cannot be made to run from forum to forum. We want to protect homebuyers," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said while refusing urgent hearing on RBI's plea.

The bench, meanwhile, asked advocate Pawan Shree Agrawal, appointed amicus curiae to assist it, to set up a second portal to take note of grievances of the homebuyers of JAL and said the grievance portal be "kept alive".

Earlier, a similar portal was directed to be set up for the hassled homebuyers of JIL.

The court considered the submission of senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing eight independent directors of JAL, that they were old and resided in different parts of the country and should be exempted from personal appearance.

The top court, which exempted the independent directors from personal appearance, however, reiterated its earlier direction that neither would they leave the country without its prior nod, nor would they alienate or create third party interests in their personal properties.

Terming the interest of homebuyers as "important", the bench said that JAL will have to deposit money in pursuance of its earlier order.

Cautioning against any sale of assets of JIL and JAL and against merger or de-merger, the bench said, "we are only concerned with the deposit of money and any such move (sale or merger etc) will amount to contempt court... if anyone does that, then Tihar (jail) is not far from here".

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and lawyer Anupam Lal Das, appearing for JAL, said that only eight per cent homebuyers have opted for refund of money and 92 (rpt 92) per cent of them wanted delivery of their homes.

Rohatgi said that JAL has deposited Rs 425 crore with the apex court registry so far and would deposit Rs 125 crore more by January 25 as directed on December 15 last year to safeguard the interests of homebuyers.

"We have sold several properties and are in the process of loan restructuring," he said.

The top court, which had asked JAL to deposit Rs 2,000 crore with its registry, later asked them to deposit the amount in instalments. It had asked the firm to deposit Rs 550 crore in three tranches by January 25.

Earlier, the court had restrained 13 JAL directors -- five promoters and eight independent directors, from alienating their personal properties as well as that of their immediate family members.

The apex court, on November 13, had also restrained the managing director and the directors of Jaypee Infratech Ltd from travelling abroad without prior permission.

The court had asked Jaypee Infratech to hand over the records to the interim resolution professional (IRP) to draft a resolution plan indicating protection of interests of over 32,000 hassled home buyers and creditors.

It had also stayed proceedings instituted against JIL for any purpose in any forum like the consumer commission, as the IRP has been given control of the company's management.

Homebuyers including one Chitra Sharma, through lawyer Ashwarya Sinha, had moved the apex court saying around 32,000 people had booked their flats and are now paying instalments.

The top court had on September 4 stayed insolvency proceedings against the real estate firm at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Hundreds of home buyers have been left in the lurch after the NCLT, on August 10, admitted the IDBI Bank's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the debt-ridden realty company for defaulting on a Rs 526 crore loan, the plea said.

