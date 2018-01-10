New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The DCW has issued notices to all district magistrates seeking data on child marriages in their jurisdiction, complaints received in this regard and action taken on them.

"In certain cases it is observed that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act fails to address the issue and does not play a satisfactory role in penalizing accused persons.

"The Commission is deeply concerned about the well-being of minor girls and wishes to assess the implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has undertaken several rescue operations all over the Delhi in the past two years, sought details of complaints received by the DMs regarding child marriages within the jurisdiction of each sub-division since 2013 till date and action taken on each complaint along with the present status.

It also sought to know if awareness camps to sensitize the community on the issue are being organised and if yes, the details of the same.

She also sought to know whether each Child Marriage Prohibition Officer is furnishing the report to DMs office in the first week of every quarter of the year as mandated by Rule 7(1) of the Delhi Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2009.

"If yes, please provide a copy of the report of all sub- divisions in your jurisdiction for the year July 2016 to June 2017," the notice.

She also asked if the DM office faces problems in proper implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

The Commission asked the DMs to submit the information latest by January 25. PTI PLB RT .

