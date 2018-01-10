against CBI officials Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Centre to take appropriate action against CBI officials, who were found to be responsible for destroying primary evidence related to the death of a city-based lawyer's son.

The court's directive came on the recommendation of a court-appointed SIT, probing the death of the lawyer's son.

The SIT had made the recommendation in its status report, stating that the officials were also found to be responsible for stalling the investigation.

The special investigation team, headed by former CBI director R K Raghavan, in its report concluded that the case was a homicide.

Sathish Kumar, son of criminal lawyer Sankarasubbu, was reported missing on June 7, 2011. His body was found on June 13, in ICF North Colony Lake.

Sankarasubbu moved court claiming that the little finger of his son's right hand was severed and his toe nails were removed. There were also severe injuries on his hip, back and head.

He had named two police inspectors against whom he had obtained an order for departmental action.

Sankarasubbu alleged that the duo had abducted his son and killed him. Sankarasubbu had said that he had defended a person, who had been detained illegally by the police inspectors, and they killed his son as an act of revenge.

The high court had transferred the investigation to the CBI.

Subsequently, in December 2012, as the CBI failed to bring the case to a logical conclusion, the court appointed an SIT and ordered it to probe the case.

When the plea came up for hearing before the full bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher, G Jayachandran, and N Sathish Kumar yesterday, the SIT submitted a status report concluding that the case was a homicide.

However, the team claimed that despite its best efforts, it could not ascertain, who the real culprit was behind the killing. PTI COR BN ASK ASK .

