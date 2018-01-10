New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Haryana boy Deepak Malik scored an unbeaten 179 off 103 balls as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening match of the ODI Blind Cricket World Cup in the UAE today.

India won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka had set the target of 358 with the loss of eight wickets in 40 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Suranga Sampath scored 68 runs and K A Silva 64. At the end of 15 overs, Sri Lanka were going along nicely and had reached 121 for the loss of one wicket.

India began well in the chase thanks to Malik.

He batted through the innings and the team chased the target in 32 overs with the loss of four wickets. Skipper Ajay Reddy scored nine runs and Prakash Jayaramiah scored 76. Malik was named Man of the Match. PTI BS BS .

