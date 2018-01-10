Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jan 10 (PTI) Suspected Maoists today torched earth movers and tractors of a private company engaged in construction of a PMGSY road in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning at Jamchuan village of Kalahandi when employees of the company were sleeping.

The Maoists set fire to five earth movers and four tractors, the police said adding that the company has been constructing a road from Gundri to Bhatangpadar.

The red rebels had demanded levy and ordered the company to carry out the work according to specifications set by them, the police said.

Panicked workers of the contractor have left the camp.

