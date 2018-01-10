Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 10 (PTI) A wild elephant trampled a woman to death after breaking a wall of her house and dragging her out in Bisra forest range in Sundargarh district today.

The 50-year-old woman identified as Padma Munda was sleeping when she was attacked by the jumbo early in the morning, said Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Swain.

The family of the deceased was given Rs 20,000 towards expenses for last rites and compensation would be provided after receipt of a detailed report, he said.

The elephant was part of a herd which had come from neighbouring Jharkhand.

This is the third death in the district in elephant attack this year. PTI COR SKN NN .

