Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres' show "Ellen's Game of Games" has been renewed for a second season.

The network, NBC, has ordered another installment for the show, which is fresh off its January 2 regular time slot debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The yet-to-be-scripted second season will have 13 episodes. The freshman order had a six-episode run.

The announcement comes after the January 2 episode averaged an impressive 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.8 million total viewers (with three days of DVR).

DeGeneres, who also serves as executive producer on the show, said she is excited for the new season.

"I hope this can continue to be a show that families can come together and enjoy watching as much as I enjoy hosting. I don't wanna say this next season is gonna be even messier, but I have invested heavily into a whipped cream company," she added.

The hour-long game show features games from DeGeneres' syndicated daytime chat show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". PTI RDS RDS .

