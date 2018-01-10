Greater Noida, Jan 10(PTI) The body of an engineering student was found today in his paying guest accommodation outside the campus area in sector Alpha A here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Yadav, a 2nd year student of IIMT college here, Kasna police station SHO B K Verma said.

The domestic help at the PG accommodation found him lying unconscious on his bed this morning and informed the police, who then took Yadav to a hospital, where he was declared "brought dead", he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

The cause of death is still not known, the SHO said.

The mother of the deceased, Beena Yadav, is a Sub Inspector based in Muzaffarnagar, he added. PTI CORR IJT .

