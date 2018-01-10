Jalna, Jan 10 (PTI) Former managing director of Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (ASDC) Shravan Bawane, arrested in connection with a scam in the state-owned corporation, was today remanded to police custody till January 18 by a court here.

The Pune CID, probing the alleged multi-crore scam, had arrested Bawane from Rajkot in Gujarat in December last year.

He was absconding for almost around three years and is wanted in 11 cases along with the multi-crore scam in the corporation.

Bawane was presented before sessions court judge Vaid Pathak today who remanded him in police custody for eight days, said special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan.

One of the FIRs was registered against Bawane in Jalna in connection with the alleged scam, he said.

The cases were also registered against him in various cities like Bhandara, Hingoli, Buldhana, Parbhani, and Beed.

The kingpin of the scam, Ramesh Kadam, a sacked legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is in jail.

According to prosecution, Bawane has been accused of colluding with Kadam.

Some of the major cases against Bawane include a case at Borivali police station with regard to syphoning of Rs 312 crore.

A similar case at Bhandara of Rs 27.65 crore, case at Buldhana (Rs 12 crore). Another case at Jalna of Rs 11 crore, besides some more cases at Beed, Parbhani, and Hingoli.

There are some more cases of car distribution as well as misappropriation of Rs 5 crore.

The government had earlier said in the state Assembly that multi-crore worth funds were embezzled from the ASDC by Kadam who had allegedly gifted luxury cars to some office- bearers of his party by diverting funds meant for purchasing vehicles for financial wellbeing of candidates from the weaker sections of the society. PTI CORR NSK DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.