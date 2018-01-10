Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The Election Commission today published the final electoral roll for 2018 in West Bengal after the completion of its summary revision, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Saibal Barman.

The summary revision of electoral rolls for 2018 was held in respect of 291 assembly constituencies, excluding Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong.

Summary revision of rolls of the three constituencies in the hills could not be done due to disturbances there but would be taken up soon by the Election Commission, Barman said.

He said 8,63,037 names were added in the final electoral roll taking the total electors in 291 assembly constituencies in the state to 6,75,93,851 from 6,67,29,914 electors in the draft roll of 2018.

Since the bye-election in Uluberia LS Constituency and Noapara assembly constituency is slated on January 29, the final electoral roll for them had already been made on January 2 this year, he said.

However, the programme for continuous updation of the electoral eolls would be carried out even after the final publication of electoral rolls of 2018.

"Under the continuous updation programme citizens who want to enroll their names in the electoral rolls and are otherwise eligible will get opportunity to be enrolled," Barman said.

The enrolled electors may also apply for corrections in the electoral rolls, he added.

The Additional CEO said like previous occasions the National VotersÂ’ Day would be celebrated on January 25 where district election officers, electoral registration officers and booth level officers would be felicitated for their work in updating the gender ratio, enrolment of young electors and cleansing of the electoral rolls. PTI AKB KK KK .

