Visakhapatnam, Jan 10 (PTI) A fire broke out on board warship INS Shivalik here today, Navy sources said.

It was a minor fire and has been doused, the sources said.

The fire broke out this evening in the stationery materials compartment, while the warship was anchored for periodic maintenance, they said.

There are no casualties reported, the sources said.

PTI DBV VT TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.