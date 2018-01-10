(Eds: Adds details) Visakhapatnam, Jan 10 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on- board warship INS Shivalik here this evening during welding work but no casualty or damage was reported.

The fire broke out in the stationery compartment of the stealth warship at the naval dockyard, a spokesman for the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) told PTI.

The ENC is headquartered in this Andhra Pradesh city.

The vessel was anchored at the dockyard for periodic maintenance, he said.

"Sparks flew while welding works were going on, igniting the fire. But it was very minor inside the stationery compartment and the fire was extinguished within a short time.

"There was no damage to property or injuries to any person," the spokesman said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he added. PTI DBV VT RSY SK .

