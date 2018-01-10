Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) As a first step to the ambitious National Logistics Plan, an inter-ministerial group on logistics will meet on January 12, a top government official said today.

The National Logistics Plan is aimed at allowing seamless movement of inputs and finished goods across the country.

"The first meeting of the logistics inter-ministerial group will be held on January 12," Joint secretary (logistics) Anant Swarup told PTI.

Swarup was in city for a Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised seminar on trade and logistics.

The group has been formed with six ministries -- Railways, Shipping, Road Transport, Civil Aviation and Customs.

The country is looking to put in place the National Logistics Plan that will identify need gaps aiming to bring down the cost of logistics to international standards.

Swarup said the action plan is likely to be put in place over the next 12 months.

The plan would map the logistics requirements keeping in mind 2035 as the target year.

The logistics cost is believed to be making the country's export uncompetitive.

The Department will identify need gaps; reduce cost of logistics and align infrastructure development of various Central ministries with one another.

The Department (along with two other agencies has already begun a survey across various ports to determine the Â“dwell timeÂ” and ensure faster turnaround of goods.

Swarup said the idea behind the survey is to determine the time taken between goods reaching a port (export or import cargo) and the time taken by Customs to clear it. PTI BSM JM .

