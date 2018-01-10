(Eds: Updating with additional information) New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The government today allowed foreign airlines to own up to 49 per cent stake in national carrier Air India at a time when the process for strategic disinvestment of the debt-laden airline is on.

While allowing foreign investors, including overseas airlines, to have stake in Air India, the government has also made it clear that the national carrier's substantial ownership would remain with an Indian national.

A group of ministers is in the process of finalising the contours for the proposed strategic stake sale in the national carrier and expression of interest is likely to be invited from bidders soon.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today gave its approval to a number of amendments in the FDI policy, including those pertaining to Air India.

Now, foreign airlines have been allowed to have up to 49 per cent stake under the approval route in Air India subject to certain conditions, an official release said.

Foreign airlines were allowed to invest under government approval route in the capital of Indian companies operating scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services, up to the limit of 49 per cent of their paid-up capital.

The provision was not applicable to Air India.

"It has now been decided to do away with this restriction and allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent under approval route in Air India...," the release said.

Foreign investments in Air India, including that of overseas airlines, should not exceed 49 per cent either directly or indirectly.

"Substantial ownership and effective control of Air India shall continue to be vested in Indian national," the release said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju told PTI that permitting 49 per cent foreign direct investment in Air India brings the airline at par with other domestic carriers and does away with the preferential treatment that was extended to the national carrier.

Surviving on taxpayers' money, Air India is estimated to have a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore. Various efforts are being made to improve the financial performance of the national airline, including by way of sale of non-core assets.

Under a turnaround plan approved by the previous UPA regime, Air India is to receive up to Rs 30,231 crore from the government subject to meeting certain performance thresholds.

The ten-year bailout package began from 2012.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global grouping of airlines that includes Air India, said the amendment in the FDI policy is a step in the right direction.

Singapore Airlines said it will keep options open on Air India disinvestment.

Aviation think tank CAPA welcomed the decision to allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent in Air India.

However, the government's decision to allow FDI in Air India was opposed by the Congress and the Left.

"Interesting-Commandeer a low valuation report, sell Air India to a crony oligarch who in turn disinvests 49 per cent to a foreign airline at hefty premium," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said in a tweet.

Last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its in-principle nod for strategic disinvestment of the airline.

"Now Air India is on par with other Indian airline operators with respect to FDI norms. This was much needed in light of the proposed privatisation of Air India and should hopefully bolster the prospects of Air India's privatisation," Jatin Aneja, Partner and National Practice Head (Project and Project Finance) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co said. PTI JC IAS NAB RAM MKJ .

