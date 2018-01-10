Sambhal (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Five unidentified motorcycle- borne assailants allegedly shot dead a former village head in the Asmoli police station area here, police said today.

The victim, identified as Shivraj Singh (65), was standing before a liquor shop when five motorcycle-borne assailants shot him, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)Pankaj Pandey said.

"Singh died on the spot. He was a former village pradhan," the ASP informed.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused at the earliest, he added. PTI CORR SAB MG .

