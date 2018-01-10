Former village pradhan killed in UP
By PTI | Published: 10th January 2018 02:14 PM |
Last Updated: 10th January 2018 02:17 PM | A+A A- |
Sambhal (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Five unidentified motorcycle- borne assailants allegedly shot dead a former village head in the Asmoli police station area here, police said today.
The victim, identified as Shivraj Singh (65), was standing before a liquor shop when five motorcycle-borne assailants shot him, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)Pankaj Pandey said.
"Singh died on the spot. He was a former village pradhan," the ASP informed.
A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused at the earliest, he added. PTI CORR SAB MG .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.