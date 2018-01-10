New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) "I have my office there," Union minister Nitin Gadkari told police personnel as he tried to walk to the Transport Bhawan here as the road was barricaded for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy to pass.

The policemen took a few seconds to recognise Gadkari as the Union road transport and highways minister walked down to the barricades placed near the Red Cross Society.

Soon, the police personnel saluted him and allowed him to go.

The incident took place around 7 PM when vehicles at the Red Cross Road were stopped as the prime minister was to leave after attending a NITI Ayog meeting. PTI MP ZMN .

