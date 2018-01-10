New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) In a unique initiative, the Narendra Modi government has decided to help its retiring employees to find future avenues in order to keep themselves gainfully engaged after superannuation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

He said an active span of life lies ahead of a government employee retiring at 60 years of age, particularly when he is at the prime of his capacity, expertise and energy.

"Retirement should therefore be viewed as the beginning of a new innings and possibility of discovering new avenues of engagement," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

He was addressing an interactive programme between retiring government officials and NGOs here.

Instead of letting go the remaining years of active life in non-productive activity, these senior individuals can be engaged to carry forward some of the revolutionary flagship programmes introduced in recent years by the government, Singh said according to a press release issued by his office.

The interactive programme organised today was also meant to generate new ideas and discover optimum aptitudes of each retiring employee, wherein he could constructively contribute and at the same time feel contented, Singh said.

Over 40 nationally known NGOs of proven credibility interacted with the retiring employees so as to offer them varied alternatives to keep themselves gainfully engaged after superannuation in the programme.

He credited the government for having enhanced the minimum pension of its retired employees to Rs 1,000 per month and made the task of handling pension issues easier by launching a portal app.

Singh disclosed that nearly 93 per cent pension accounts of the central government employees have been seeded with Aadhaar number thus enabling them to submit 'Jeewan Pramaan' online from home itself. PTI AKV DIP .

