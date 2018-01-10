New York , Jan 10 (PTI) Actor-director Greta Gerwig has said she regrets working with Woody Allen in his 2012 film "To Rome With Love".

In wake of the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood, many top stars, including Kate Winslet, Blake Lively and Gerwig, have been questioned for working with Allen, who has been accused of molesting his and former wife, Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, over 20 years before.

In an interview with the New York Times, the "Lady Bird" director was asked about the future for filmmakers such as Allen or Roman Polanski, who is also accused of rape, in Hollywood.

"I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for (Allen) on a film that came out in 2012. It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say," Gerwig said.

"I can only speak for myself and what I've come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again," she added.

Gerwig also said that she was "heartbroken" when she discovered the allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against Allen.

"Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realisation. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward," Gerwig said.

Dylan Farrow responded to Gerwig's interview on Twitter, saying, "Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated." PTI RB RB .

