Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A Gujarat police constable was injured today when the car he was trying to stop during security checking at Hadad village in Banaskantha district hit him, an officer said.

The incident occurred when two police constables tried to stop the car, headed towards Rajasthan, during security checking near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

A video clip of the incident shows the car sped on after hitting the constable, identified as Jayanti Bhai, while his colleague ran after the vehicle in a vein bid to stop it.

"The incident occurred when the constable, Jayanti bhai, tried to stop the speeding car during security checking near Gujarat-Rajasthan border," said Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar.

He said both the constables were attached with Hadad police station.

Police are trying to trace the owner of the car on the basis of the number plate which was seen in the video.

Badgujar said the car had met with an accident before approaching the checking and its driver might have panicked after seeing the police.

According to sources in police, the car might have escaped towards Rajasthan through the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

"Intensive search operation is launched to nab the culprit," they said.

The SP said the constable has sustained fracture to one of his legs and was rushed to hospital by his colleagues.

PTI KA PD NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.