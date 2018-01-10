New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) An alleged gun runner was arrested near Sangam Vihar area in south Delhi and 14 "sophisticated" pistols were seized from him, police said today.

Iqbal was arrested from M B Road on Monday evening after the police was tipped-off about his presence, Romil Baaniya, DCP (South) said.

"Iqbal's search led to recovery of 14 sophisticated, .32 bore pistols, carried by him in a bag. A case was registered at the Sangam Vihar police station and investigation has been taken up," Baaniya said.

The arrest came as part of a Delhi Police investigation to bust illegal arms ring in Delhi-NCR.

During interrogation, Iqbal told the police that he was introduced to the illegal arms ring by Mufeed, a resident of his native village in Mathura district.

Iqbal admitted that he was sent by Mufeed to deliver the pistols to a contact in Delhi, the senior officer said.

The accused was paid Rs 1,000 for each illegally smuggled firearm, Baaniya said.

He visited Sendhwa city in Madhya Pradesh on Mufeed's orders, and there he bought guns from local contacts to supply them to criminals operating in Delhi-NCR, he added. PTI VIT ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.