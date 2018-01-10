Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court today directed police to register an FIR on a land grabbing complaint against Panruti MLA P Sathya, if prima facie case is made out.

Justice M S Ramesh gave the direction while disposing of a criminal original petition from one R Varaaki, a city resident.

In his petition, Varaaki alleged that one K Kasthuri had encroached upon the Odai Poromboke land on Hospital-Cuddalore Road in Panruti in December 2000.

He contended that the ruling AIADMK MLA Sathya and her husband P Panneerselvam, who was the former chairman of Panruti Town Municipality, illegally got transferred the land measuring little over six cents on the Odai Poromboke in the name of Kasthuri, misusing their official positions.

The petitioner said he lodged a complaint with the Inspector, District Crime Branch (Land Grabbing Cell) in Cuddalore on December 16 last year.

As there was no progress in the matter, he said he moved the High Court with the present petition.

The judge also passed a similar order on another petition from Varaaki praying for a direction to Panruti Police to register a case on his complaint dated December 13, 2017 alleging that the MLA and her husband had used their influence to change the date of birth of their daughter-in-law Hasina Begum. PTI COR SS DIP .

