Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the southern region at 2130 hrs today.

MDS10 KA-SIDDARAMIAH Bengaluru: In a no-holds barred attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleges BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organisations, a charge rubbished by the saffron party.

MDS11 TN-BILL-MLA-SALARY Chennai: In a bonanza, salaries of Tamil Nadu MLAs are set to be nearly doubled with the state government tabling a bill in the state assembly.

MDS12 KL-LD CHOPPER Thiruvananthapuram: Facing opposition heat over an order for payment of his helicopter ride from the disaster relief fund, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks to play down the controversy, saying there was nothing wrong or unusual about it.

MDS13 TN-KARNAN-RETURN Chennai: Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, who was released recently after serving a prison term for contempt of court, arrives here.

MES11 LD-GOLD SEIZURE Chennai/Kochi, Jan 10 (PTI) Customs officials seize gold totally worth Rs 88.5 lakh from two passengers at Chennai and Kochi airports. PTI BN BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.