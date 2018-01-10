Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old criminal was today found killed with his head smashed at Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said.

Anwar Tahad Yusuf Khan alias Anwar Hatela was found dead this morning behind the mosque at Eidgah Maidan in Nagpada, said Nagpada police station senior inspector Sanjay Baswat.

Someone smashed Khan's head with a stone while he was asleep, which resulted into his death on the spot, he said.

Khan, who had a string of cases of robbery, theft, intimidation and assault registered against him at D B Marg and V P Road police stations, used to sleep in the Bilal Masjid, the officer said.

Police suspect personal enmity was the cause behind the killing.

"We have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and a probe is on," Baswat added. PTI DC NSK .

