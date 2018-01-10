Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was today shot and injured when unidentified persons opened fire at a hotel at Kongaon in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district, police said.

Two persons came on a motorbike and opened fire inside K N Park hotel around 4 pm, injuring receptionist Swara Shirsat, police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

The assailants fled after firing.

The hotel owner was getting calls for ransom from Suresh Pujari gang for the past few days, and today's incident is suspected to be related to the same, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

The woman, who got hit in her leg, is out of danger, he said. Further probe is on. PTI CORR DC KRK .

