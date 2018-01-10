custody Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A Mumbai court today remanded a 42-year-old hotelier, arrested for allegedly sheltering the absconding accused in the Kamala Mills compound fire case, in police custody for eight days.

Vishal Kariya was arrested yesterday after questioning by officials of the N M Joshi Marg police station.

He was produced in a magistrate's court in Dadar which sent him to police custody till January 17 for carrying forward the probe into the devastating fire that claimed 14 lives on December 29, a senior police officer said.

Police have claimed that Karia sheltered Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar--owners of the 1 Above pub --at his residence in suburban Juhu after the fire incident.

Police also recovered a high-end car belonging to Mankar from Karia's place.

Sanghvi brothers and Mankar have been absconding since December 29 when a massive blaze swept through 1 Above and the adjacent Mojo's Bistro resto pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.

The trio have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the IPC. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about their whereabouts. PTI AVI KRK SK .

