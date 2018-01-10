Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced a cash prize of Rs five lakh for skier Anchal Thakur for winning a bronze medal at World Skiing Competition.

Aanchal, who hails from Burna village in Manali, created as she gave India its first ever international medal in skiing while competing at "Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup, organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS) in Turkey.

She clinched the medal in the slalom race category.

The Chief Minister said the government was coming up with a plan for systematic development of sports infrastructure.

PTI PCL AT AT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.