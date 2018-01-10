Banda (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A village pradhan's husband was allegedly beaten to death in Narauli village under Pailani police station area here, police said today.

The 45-year-old Ram Sanjivan, husband of village pradhan Kalawati, police said was battered to death by four persons of the same village here yesterday.

According to police station in-charge Rajiv Kumar Yadav, the victim was allegedly killed following a dispute over construction of anganwadi building.

"A case has been registered against the four accused on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased's son," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprits.

